Morgan Stanley promotes SEA bankers

Jonathan Pflug, an executive director, has been appointed head of M&A for the region and head of Singapore coverage. He joined the firm in 2011 to work on Singapore M&A, and was attached to Singapore’s home affairs and finance ministries before that, according to his LinkedIn profile.Jannie ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.