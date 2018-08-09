India's Sansera Engineering pre-markets $216m IPO

The Bengaluru-based company, backed by US asset manager The Rohatyn Group, plans to list through an offer-for-sale comprising 17.2m secondary shares. It is looking to raise between Rp10bn-Rp15bn, GlobalCapital Asiareported previously.

Client Ebene and CVCIGP II Employee Ebene are providing 8.6m and 4.8m shares for the sale, ...