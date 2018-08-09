Pan Jit International seeks $190m borrowing

Land Bank of Taiwan and First Commercial Bank are the mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners. Pan Jit International is borrowing a NT$4bn ($130m) five year facility, while Pan Jit Asia is eyeing a US dollar-denominated $60m five year, according to a banker close to the situation.Pan Jit ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.