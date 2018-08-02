SK Broadband makes quick connection to $300m bond

The deal follows a number of other South Korean issuers in the dollar market. Industrial Bank of Korea, Lotte Property and Development Co, Nonghyup Bank and Woori Bank have all sold dollar bonds in the last two weeks.“The market is considered ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.