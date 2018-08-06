Watermark
Initial margin phase-in is not gradual, says FCA report

A research note by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has concluded that the phase-in of initial margin requirements for non-cleared derivatives trades will largely fail to make the process “gradual” and easier to stomach for UK counterparties.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 06 Aug 2018

According to derivatives data the FCA acquired from trade repositories, the percentage of firms subject to initial margin rules in the United Kingdom will likely leap more than 10-fold between 2019 and 2020. Prior to then the level will largely flatline. 

impact of initial margin fca

