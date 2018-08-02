Minsheng Leasing back for $300m loan

Credit Suisse and E.Sun Commercial Bank are the mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners. They launched the deal into general earlier this week, according to a banker close to the situation.The bullet loan is paying a margin of 150bp over Libor. Mandated lead arrangers committing $50m or ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.