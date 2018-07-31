BAML boosts EQD operations with senior hires

For its managing directors, BAML has hired Martin Gupta, formerly of Morgan Stanley, Christian Treuer from Barclays and Sabine Roeder from Deutsche Bank. The bank has also hired from the buy-side, bringing in Geoffroy Houlot from Fenician Capital Management.Gupta will begin work in mid-September as head of ...
