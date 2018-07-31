Watermark
Go to Asia edition

BAML boosts EQD operations with senior hires

Bank of America Merrill Lynch has bolstered its EMEA equities division with a string of new hires, including four new managing directors.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 31 Jul 2018

For its managing directors, BAML has hired Martin Gupta, formerly of Morgan Stanley, Christian Treuer from Barclays and Sabine Roeder from Deutsche Bank. The bank has also hired from the buy-side, bringing in Geoffroy Houlot from Fenician Capital Management.

Gupta will begin work in mid-September as head of ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 229,141.45 868 8.19%
2 JPMorgan 214,101.55 930 7.65%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 204,314.85 676 7.30%
4 Barclays 173,964.74 626 6.22%
5 HSBC 152,062.47 707 5.43%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 32,428.91 59 6.82%
2 BNP Paribas 30,808.69 121 6.48%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 26,129.11 92 5.49%
4 UniCredit 25,101.43 111 5.28%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 23,221.53 107 4.88%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 10,167.68 46 8.92%
2 JPMorgan 9,866.02 42 8.65%
3 Citi 8,202.25 45 7.19%
4 UBS 6,098.17 23 5.35%
5 Deutsche Bank 5,202.85 34 4.56%