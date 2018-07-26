Deutsche Bank slashes repo book as Sewing cuts bite The package of business cuts unveiled by new chief executive Christian Sewing earlier this year has already started to bite on Deutsche’s balance sheet, with trading assets plunging and borrowing in repo down 95%. Despite the cuts, though, the bank beat rock bottom expectations this quarter, but still faces a challenge to return to sustainable profit-making, according to analysts.

{{errorMessage}} More like this — All news and league table positions for: Deutsche Bank Something lighter