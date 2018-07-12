Huarong Investment back for HK$3bn refi

Credit Suisse is the sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner. It launched the deal into syndication in early July, according to multiple bankers.The facility has a tenor of 364 days and a margin of 220bp over Libor or Hibor, depending on the currency that lenders commit. ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.