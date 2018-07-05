People news in brief: July 5, 2018

Udhay Furtado has left Goldman Sachs after 12 years with the US bulge bracket firm to take up a new role at Citi.The Singapore-based banker joined Citi as a managing director with a focus on Asia ex-China equity capital markets, sources close to the move said. He ...
