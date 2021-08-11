National Australia Bank
-
A pair of banks moved the bar downwards as they printed two of the tightest Australian dollar deals since the 2008 financial crisis: ING Australia found demand for dual tranche covered bond, while United Overseas Bank tapped the three year point of the curve.
-
Anchor Hanover, the UK’s biggest retirement home company, hit the sterling market on Wednesday with a debut sustainable bond, as it continues to shift its capital structure towards socially responsible finance.
-
National Australia Bank priced an €850m seven year Australian covered bond on Monday, comfortably inside recent deals from New Zealand and opted against issuing a larger deal size at a wider spread. At the same time, Credit Emiliano mandated leads for another euro benchmark.
-
National Australia Bank has mandated leads for the first Australian covered bond in euros for over two years. With redemptions outstripping supply this month, the NAB deal could be the beginning of a spurt of issuance.
-
Rabobank ended a two year absence from the Kiwi dollar market this week to raise short dated liquidity. Meanwhile, in the Australian market, credit issuance is picking up ahead of the end of the local financial year.
-
A pair of globally systematically important banks (G-SIBs) made rare visits to niche bond markets to raise senior debt at a group level this week, including a Canadian dollar market that is enjoying its busiest year for offshore financials since 2007.
-
ANZ dropped into the sterling market this week in search of tier two paper, which will help it meet its total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) requirements. With the TLAC deadline fast approaching, Australian firms are expected to make use of the attractive funding conditions to ramp up their subordinated issuance.
-
HICL Infrastructure and JLEN Environmental Assets, two London-listed infrastructure funds, this week signed ESG-linked loans that use Sonia instead of Libor. But loans bankers are still worried about the large number of deals that have not moved away from Libor, which falls out of use on December 31.
-
JLEN Environmental Assets, an infrastructure fund, has signed a £170m-equivalent multicurrency sustainability-linked revolver, becoming the latest UK infrastructure company to switch to Sonia as its interest benchmark for sterling drawdowns.
-
HICL Infrastructure, a London-listed infrastructure investment company, has refinanced its £400m revolving credit facility, with the company shifting the benchmark to risk-free rates and adding five sustainability metrics.
-
HSBC raised A$500m ($388m) on its return to the Australian dollar bond market on Thursday, securing a "fantastic" result by offering a pick-up over local bank bonds.
-
Europe’s corporate bond market continued to pump out deals on Wednesday, despite the equities market licking its wounds after inflation fears brought a sea of red to stock prices.