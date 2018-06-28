Hangzhou Steam Turbine seeks $100m

Sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner O-Bank, a Taiwanese lender, launched the deal into syndication last week, according to a banker who has received the invitation.The deal is split into two tranches: a $80m three year term loan and a $20m three year revolving credit facility. ...
