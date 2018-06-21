Watermark
How Barclays is experimenting with climate risk analysis

When 16 banks recently conducted a pilot study on how to analyse climate change risks on their balance sheets, they only published three case studies, and only one bank, Barclays, was willing to put its name to its study.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 05:45 PM
The seven month exercise, reported by GlobalCapital in May, was done by a lead group of banks convened by the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI). They are working out how to tackle a task that is unfamiliar to banks, but which all companies are ...

Global Green Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 5,114.29 18 7.63%
2 Credit Agricole CIB 4,434.43 23 6.61%
3 BNP Paribas 4,356.44 17 6.50%
4 Citi 4,295.02 16 6.41%
5 HSBC 3,249.80 22 4.85%