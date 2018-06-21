How Barclays is experimenting with climate risk analysis

The seven month exercise, reported by GlobalCapital in May, was done by a lead group of banks convened by the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI). They are working out how to tackle a task that is unfamiliar to banks, but which all companies are ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.