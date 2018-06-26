Watermark
MTN banker returns to BNP Paribas

An MTNs banker, who resigned from HSBC’s EMTN desk two weeks ago, will be returning to the BNP Paribas MTNs desk.

  • By Francesca Young, Lewis McLellan
  • 26 Jun 2018

Rusmir Voloder, who recently leftHSBC’s EMTN team, will be joining the BNP Paribas MTN desk, where he will report to James Gregory.

Voloder worked at BNP Paribas for nearly seven years, from July 2005 to February 2012. He left the bank for Crédit ...

