Nomura hires NatWest Markets rates team

NatWest Markets and Nomura have a long history of swapping staff — Steve Ashley, Nomura’s head of wholesale and global markets, and the firm’s most senior non-Japanese banker, joined the firm in 2010 from RBS, where he had headed rates trading.Bankers have also moved the other way, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.