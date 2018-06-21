Watermark
Nomura hires NatWest Markets rates team

Nomura has hired a three person team from the NatWest Markets rates operation, GlobalCapital understands. James Konrad, who ran the desk, as well as Biagio Lapolla and Robbie Anderson, in flow rates sales and trading, will be joining the Japanese bank.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 04:45 PM

NatWest Markets and Nomura have a long history of swapping staff — Steve Ashley, Nomura’s head of wholesale and global markets, and the firm’s most senior non-Japanese banker, joined the firm in 2010 from RBS, where he had headed rates trading.

Bankers have also moved the other way, ...

