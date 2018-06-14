IG corporate floodgates open following Bayer

Portuguese electricity supplier EDP announced a long seven year euro benchmark deal while Volkswagen offered investors something yieldier with a pair of hybrid notes. Both benchmark tranches were perpetual with one having a call date after six years and the other after 10 years.Bayer did not ...
