Bayer tops up $15bn eight-trancher with €5bn four-trancher German pharmaceutical company Bayer delivered on its plans to raise more than €20bn in senior bonds with an eight tranche dollar deal on Monday and a four tranche euro transaction on Tuesday. The dollar deal was three times oversubscribed and the euro deal nearly 4.5 times.

