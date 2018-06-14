Watermark
Go to Asia edition

BoE paper: leverage ratio disincentivises client clearing

The Bank of England has released a new working paper on the impact of the leverage ratio for derivatives, arguing that the ratio had a “disincentivising effect” on client clearing for the period evaluated, confirming the views of many industry participants.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 03:45 PM

The leverage ratio is a risk agnostic measure of a bank tier one capital against bank exposures, which was originally proposed by the Basel Committee for Banking Supervision. 

The minimum leverage ratio was determined by BCBS to be 3%, though implementation based on systemic importance of financial intuitions and ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 183,205.15 716 7.96%
2 JPMorgan 174,363.35 764 7.57%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 167,651.81 559 7.28%
4 Barclays 145,168.12 508 6.30%
5 HSBC 127,738.13 591 5.55%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 28,912.55 42 8.65%
2 Citi 19,639.79 51 5.88%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 18,198.32 63 5.45%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 17,193.43 72 5.15%
5 BNP Paribas 16,639.66 78 4.98%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 8,528.32 38 9.32%
2 JPMorgan 8,142.46 34 8.90%
3 Citi 6,773.14 38 7.40%
4 UBS 5,926.29 19 6.48%
5 Deutsche Bank 4,787.10 31 5.23%