BoE paper: leverage ratio disincentivises client clearing

The leverage ratio is a risk agnostic measure of a bank tier one capital against bank exposures, which was originally proposed by the Basel Committee for Banking Supervision.The minimum leverage ratio was determined by BCBS to be 3%, though implementation based on systemic importance of financial intuitions and ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.