BoE paper: leverage ratio disincentivises client clearing The Bank of England has released a new working paper on the impact of the leverage ratio for derivatives, arguing that the ratio had a “disincentivising effect” on client clearing for the period evaluated, confirming the views of many industry participants.

The leverage ratio is a risk agnostic measure of a bank tier one capital against bank exposures, which was originally proposed by the Basel Committee for Banking Supervision. The minimum leverage ratio was determined by BCBS to be 3%, though implementation based on systemic importance of financial intuitions and ...