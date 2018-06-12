Watermark
TruePTS signs JP Morgan, Citadel amid uncertain post-trade future

TruePTS, a derivatives post-trade company set up by trueEX, is gearing up to face off against derivatives processing utility MarkitSERV as it launches its offering for buy-side firms.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 12 Jun 2018

The future of derivatives post-trade technology companies has been unclear as major providers in the space look set to change hands.

CME Group, the US derivatives exchange, is hoping to complete an acquisition of markets and post-trade tech provider Nex ...

