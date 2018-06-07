Watermark
Lloyds rides RBS momentum in SLA clean-up trade

Lloyds Banking Group sold its remaining stake in Standard Life Aberdeen after the market closed on Thursday night in a £344.3m block trade.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 04:45 PM

Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The deal was priced to market at 352p a share, a 3.2% discount to the final trade before the announcement of 364p.

Lloyds sold 97.7m shares on the trade, roughly 3.3% of SLA’s issued share ...

