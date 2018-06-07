Watermark
Go to Asia edition
SSA

SSA secondary pricing update: featuring KfW's jumbo two year

Trading levels given are bid-side spreads versus mid-swaps and/or an underlying benchmark as of Thursday's close. The source for secondary trading levels is Interactive Data.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 02:45 PM

08 06 18 SSA secondary pricing

...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 12,417.34 15 11.21%
2 JPMorgan 10,583.00 15 9.55%
3 Citi 9,634.73 16 8.69%
4 NatWest Markets 8,487.83 7 7.66%
5 HSBC 7,587.14 11 6.85%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 27,386.38 68 12.26%
2 HSBC 21,648.10 45 9.69%
3 JPMorgan 18,703.30 46 8.37%
4 Deutsche Bank 17,229.87 24 7.71%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 15,561.62 48 6.96%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 23,372.24 47 8.76%
2 Barclays 21,287.26 35 7.98%
3 UniCredit 17,856.71 47 6.69%
4 HSBC 17,348.38 60 6.50%
5 BNP Paribas 16,479.02 31 6.18%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 49,907.75 236 7.43%
2 Citi 49,082.29 170 7.30%
3 HSBC 44,735.59 160 6.66%
4 Barclays 40,470.27 127 6.02%
5 Deutsche Bank 35,126.62 94 5.23%