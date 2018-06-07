Watermark
Go to Asia edition

New CBR rules put squeeze on Russian dollar access

The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) is planning new rules from the start of July that will ramp up the risk weighting on foreign currency loans, which is expected to lead to a tumble in non-ruble lending in the country at a time when international banks are steering clear. Mike Turner reports.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 07:15 PM

The CBR has put forward draft regulations that apply to foreign currency loans and debt securities originated or purchased after July 1. The new rules will increase the risk weighting of such loans in an attempt to shield banks from some of the damage of a depreciating ruble.

...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 185,576.56 564 10.70%
2 JPMorgan 181,818.21 545 10.48%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 100,403.54 394 5.79%
4 Citi 93,178.26 305 5.37%
5 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 75,122.75 502 4.33%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 3,254.08 7 9.65%
2 JPMorgan 2,930.58 6 8.69%
3 Standard Chartered Bank 2,826.60 7 8.38%
4 Mizuho 2,550.67 5 7.57%
5 HSBC 2,341.67 5 6.95%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Credit Agricole CIB 7,886.62 29 6.72%
2 BNP Paribas 7,574.55 28 6.45%
3 Goldman Sachs 6,996.67 25 5.96%
4 Deutsche Bank 5,969.74 20 5.08%
5 UniCredit 5,853.35 32 4.98%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 28,105.60 38 9.06%
2 Citi 18,415.60 46 5.94%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 17,599.05 58 5.68%
4 Deutsche Bank 15,852.30 51 5.11%
5 BNP Paribas 15,680.27 72 5.06%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%