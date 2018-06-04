Temasek takes Astrea IV CFO to public

Lead managers Credit Suisse, DBS and Standard Chartered opened books for Astrea IV’s three senior tranches of private equity bonds on Monday morning Asia time, setting initial guidance at the areas of 4.625%, 5.625% and 7% for the class A1, class A2 and class B notes, respectively.The ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.