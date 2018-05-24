Georgia starts talks for Panda sale
The Ministry of Finance of Georgia has started laying the groundwork for issuing its debut Panda bond in China, multiple sources have told GlobalRMB.
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.
Want full access to GlobalCapital?
If you are new to GlobalCapital or you already subscribe to some of our channels you can still easily extend your access.
Take a trial to the entire site or subscribe online to see all our capital markets news, opinion and data sets.
Don't miss out!
Free trial
Read the magazine on your mobile device
Bank Profiles
Latest news by market and league table performance
See full list
GlobalRMB Panda Bonds league table
|Rank
|Arranger
|Share % by Volume
|
|1
|China Merchants Securities Co
|19.95
|2
|Agricultural Bank of China (ABC)
|13.85
|2
|CITIC Securities
|13.85
|2
|Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
|13.85
|5
|China CITIC Bank Corp
|12.47
Panda Bond Database
|
|Pricing Date
|Issuer
|Country
|Size Rmb (m)
|
|1
|24-May-18
|
Beijing Enterprises Water Group
|China
|3,000
|2
|09-May-18
|
Daimler
|Germany
|5,000
|3
|26-Apr-18
|
Global Logistic Properties via Iowa China Offshore Holdings
|Hong Kong
|1,500
|4
|26-Apr-18
|
Trafigura
|Singapore
|500
|5
|23-Apr-18
|
CAR Inc
|Hong Kong
|730
Offshore RMB Bond Top Bookrunners
|Rank
|Bookrunner
|Share % by Volume
|
|1
|Standard Chartered Bank
|36.83
|2
|HSBC
|14.94
|3
|Bank of Taiwan
|4.77
|3
|Cathay United Bank
|4.77
|5
|Societe Generale Securities Services
|4.13
Latest Offshore RMB Bonds
|
|Pricing Date
|Issuer
|Country
|Size Rmb (m)
|
|1
|23-May-18
|
QNB Finance
|Qatar
|600
|2
|16-May-18
|
First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC
|United Arab Emirates
|1,100
|3
|04-May-18
|
Busan Bank
|South Korea
|500
|4
|27-Apr-18
|
Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI)
|Honduras
|2,000
|5
|24-Apr-18
|
CAR Inc
|China
|350