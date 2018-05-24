Viettel returns for up to $150m loan

The deal has an initial size of $100m and comes with a $50m greenshoe option. Maybank is the sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner.The six year loan amortises over 3.9 years. It offers potential participants two tickets levels. Lenders committing more than $30m can join as ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.