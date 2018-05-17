Sansera Engineering hires quartet for $220m IPO

The syndicate comprises Credit Suisse, ICICI Securities, IIFL Holdings and Nomura. They are expected to start preliminary meetings with the issuer this week, said another banker working on the IPO.The Bengaluru-based company, backed by US asset manager The Rohatyn Group, is planning to list by November. It ...
