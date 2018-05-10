Watermark
Go to Asia edition
SSA

Eyes on dollars in SSAs thanks to euro struggles

The pipeline for this week is swelling, according to an SSA syndicate official, but the focus may shift from last week's emphasis on euros to dollars.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 04:00 PM

“Well, after Council of Europe Development Bank and NRW.Bank struggled last week, dollars is likely looking more attractive,” said the SSA syndicate banker. The borrowers printed €1bn each of five and seven year paper respectively, but both failed to reach full subscription. 

A sovereign is believed to ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 12,042.98 14 11.16%
2 JPMorgan 10,114.01 13 9.37%
3 Citi 9,037.14 14 8.37%
4 NatWest Markets 8,487.83 7 7.87%
5 HSBC 7,587.14 11 7.03%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 26,776.92 63 12.44%
2 HSBC 20,140.01 43 9.35%
3 JPMorgan 18,140.98 43 8.43%
4 Deutsche Bank 17,160.97 23 7.97%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 15,542.62 47 7.22%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 21,242.89 39 8.56%
2 Barclays 19,533.57 31 7.87%
3 UniCredit 16,899.52 41 6.81%
4 HSBC 16,516.41 51 6.65%
5 BNP Paribas 15,247.52 27 6.14%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 47,163.88 157 7.44%
2 JPMorgan 46,881.95 215 7.40%
3 HSBC 42,134.38 143 6.65%
4 Barclays 36,659.08 110 5.78%
5 Deutsche Bank 34,477.82 91 5.44%