CapitaLand, Manulife Reits raise equity for acquisitions

CCT opened books on Thursday morning after requesting a trading suspension. Citi, DBS and JP Morgan marketed the 130m primary units on offer at S$1.631 to S$1.676 apiece.The indicative range gave investors a discount of 3.2% to 5.8% to the volume weighted average price of S$1.7306 ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.