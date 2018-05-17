Deutsche Börse chairman plans early departure

He made the commitment to investors at this year's annual general meeting in Frankfurt. The advisory arm of Hermes Investment Management, Hermes EOS, publicly criticised Faber a day before the meeting, partially blaming him for the failed merger with London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) in 2017.In his speech, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.