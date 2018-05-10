Canaan rides bitcoin boom with $1.5bn Hong Kong IPO

The Chinese bitcoin mining hardware manufacturer filed a listing application on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley is left lead on the deal and a sponsor alongside CMB International, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank.Canaan, which makes proprietary chips known as ASIC, or application-specific integrated circuits, is looking to raise $1.5bn, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.