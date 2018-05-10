Watermark
Italian populist rule risk ‘underestimated’

Investors may be underestimating the chance of a Eurosceptic, populist government taking power in Italy, one expert on the country warned this week, as the Five Star Movement and Northern League on Thursday made strong progress on forming a coalition — without any mainstream parties. When the general election in early March failed to deliver a government, such a coalition was widely deemed the worst possible outcome for the market — particularly as one of the few policies the duo share is a looser fiscal policy.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 07:45 PM

Italy’s 10 year yield closed Thursday at 1.944%, its highest level since mid-March and up 15bp from last week. But that may not truly reflect the real risk of a Five Star/League executive, according to a head of Italian DCM.

“I personally think we’re very, very close to ...

