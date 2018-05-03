People news in brief: May 3, 2018

Beginning on Monday, Lim will focus on relationship development and retention of key clients and stakeholders in the region. He will be based in Singapore, reporting to Benjamin Cavalli, head of private banking for southeast Asia and chief executive for Singapore at Credit Suisse.Veteran banker Lim ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.