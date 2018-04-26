Canadian banks look to ease into raising TLAC debt Canadian banks will be able to issue debt to meet their total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) requirements from September, with issuers focused on the costs of what they expect will be an otherwise straightforward process of rolling over their maturing debt.

The Canadian government recently passed bail-in rules for banks and the country's Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OFSI) released final TLAC guidelines. This applies to the six domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs): BMO Financial, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of