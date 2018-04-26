DBK orderbooks near Kt140bn for second tenge bond The Development Bank of Kazakhstan was set to price its tenge denominated Eurobond on Thursday evening in London from a book that was at the last update approaching Kt140bn.

That book update included Kt10bn of joint lead manager interest. Price guidance had been revised to 9.375%-9.5% earlier in the afternoon, and an expected deal size set at Kt100bn. DBK, rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, had put out initial price guidance of mid-9% on Thursday morning in London for a Reg ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. Price guidance had been revised to 9.375%-9.5% earlier in the afternoon, and an expected deal size set at Kt100bn. DBK, rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, had put out initial price guidance of mid-9% on Thursday morning in London for a Reg ...