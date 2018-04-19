Watermark
ABEO dips toes into Euro PP market

ABEO, the French producer of sports and leisure equipment, has issued its first Euro private placement note. The rarity of the sector, as well as the small intended volume, meant the leads could push for tighter pricing and more attractive terms.

  By Silas Brown
  • 04:00 PM

The €20m of April 2025 (seven year) notes were sold to two or three French institutional investors, via Crédit Agricole. CMS Francis Lefebvre advised Crédit Agricole.

“This bond issue via private placement allows ABEO to diversify its sources of funding and thereby optimise its financial structure,” said Olivier ...

