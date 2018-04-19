Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Sharpe! EM impact investment loans safe and stable, report says

One of the drawbacks of the strong growth in interest in responsible investing is that many investors only want to take conventional kinds of risk — such as buying large, liquid equities or investment grade bonds. But a report out this week suggests even small, obscure impact investments have a safe risk profile — perhaps even better than mainstream investments.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 19 Apr 2018

The 75 page report by the Global Impact Investing Network, a New York NGO, and Symbiotics, an investment boutique in Geneva, is billed as the first comprehensive study of impact investing using private debt.

The survey is limited in size and duration, but very detailed, and some of ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Green Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 2,625.52 10 7.83%
2 JPMorgan 2,210.86 10 6.59%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 2,042.17 13 6.09%
4 HSBC 1,841.89 13 5.49%
5 ING 1,767.41 6 5.27%