Sharpe! EM impact investment loans safe and stable, report says

The 75 page report by the Global Impact Investing Network, a New York NGO, and Symbiotics, an investment boutique in Geneva, is billed as the first comprehensive study of impact investing using private debt.The survey is limited in size and duration, but very detailed, and some of ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.