LSE appoints new CEO from Goldman

Schwimmer was previously the global head of market structure and global head of metals and mining at Goldman's investment banking division. He was at the company for 20 years and will formally start in his new role on August 1."David is a leader with great experience in ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.