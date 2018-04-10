OTFT hits new volume height with second dollar trade

Leads Citi, Goldman Sachs and RBC Capital Markets were set to price the Reg S/144A April 2021 at 15bp over mid-swaps, at the tight end of guidance and initial price thoughts of 16bp area.“That looks like a good level,” said a head of ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.