Watermark
Go to Asia edition

OTFT hits new volume height with second dollar trade

The Ontario Teachers’ Finance Trust (OTFT) on Tuesday outdid its dollar debut last year for size, as its second ever international trade clocked in at $2bn.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 10 Apr 2018

Leads Citi, Goldman Sachs and RBC Capital Markets were set to price the Reg S/144A April 2021 at 15bp over mid-swaps, at the tight end of guidance and initial price thoughts of 16bp area.

“That looks like a good level,” said a head of ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 9,886.51 12 11.33%
2 JPMorgan 9,576.44 12 10.98%
3 Citi 9,037.14 14 10.36%
4 NatWest Markets 6,826.39 6 7.83%
5 HSBC 6,554.53 9 7.51%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 20,599.19 46 13.28%
2 HSBC 15,461.09 33 9.97%
3 JPMorgan 13,564.93 31 8.75%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 13,522.71 38 8.72%
5 Goldman Sachs 10,516.52 22 6.78%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 18,072.13 26 8.90%
2 JPMorgan 17,917.74 31 8.83%
3 BNP Paribas 14,415.52 23 7.10%
4 HSBC 14,100.37 41 6.95%
5 Citi 12,746.83 34 6.28%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 38,607.33 119 8.11%
2 JPMorgan 37,919.61 160 7.96%
3 HSBC 34,429.41 112 7.23%
4 Barclays 29,160.89 73 6.12%
5 Deutsche Bank 22,071.64 71 4.63%