Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Russian loan market rocked by sanctions on top borrowers

Loans bankers are struggling to digest the implications of the new round of US sanctions on Russian oligarchs and companies, announced by the Treasury on Friday.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 09 Apr 2018

“We are just going through the relationships we have with local corporates and various meetings are being held,” said a banker at one firm who works on Russian loans. “There are prominent names there and owners of large businesses.”

Another said: “I’m not sure I’m any more up ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 104,028.67 296 11.18%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 99,221.55 306 10.66%
3 Citi 52,128.79 162 5.60%
4 Mizuho 46,885.87 226 5.04%
5 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 42,705.99 385 4.59%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 2,426.50 4 11.05%
2 Citi 2,350.00 3 10.70%
3 Mizuho 2,238.89 4 10.19%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 2,073.16 4 9.44%
5 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 1,988.89 3 9.05%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 4,993.09 16 6.42%
2 Barclays 4,917.31 11 6.32%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,767.82 14 6.13%
4 BNP Paribas 4,683.26 19 6.02%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 4,509.43 21 5.80%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 20,004.63 20 9.82%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 13,435.54 35 6.59%
3 Deutsche Bank 12,826.50 31 6.29%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 11,711.29 24 5.75%
5 Citi 10,625.84 26 5.21%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%