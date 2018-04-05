US targets Deripaska, EN+ with new sanctions list

In a statement, the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control named seven Russian oligarchs and 12 companies that they control, along with 17 senior Russian government officials, as the targets of new sweeping sanctions in response to what it described as the “malign activity around the globe” by ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.