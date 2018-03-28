HK’s AIA makes road trip to US for new 10 year AIA Group wrapped up a swift deal during New York hours on Tuesday, taking advantage of the ample liquidity in the US market and investors’ appetite for longer tenors. The life insurance company’s $500m deal outperformed most recent trades — both in the primary and secondary markets.

{{errorMessage}} More like this — All news and league table positions for: Barclays

BNP Paribas

Morgan Stanley Something lighter