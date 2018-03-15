Watermark
ESMA brings down hammer on 'speculative' retail derivatives

After months of posturing, pan-European securities watchdog ESMA came down hard on "speculative" retail derivatives, restricting or banning products for three months.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 11:45 AM

Binary options, that offer a fixed payout depending on whether the underlying is in or out of the money, will be banned for the three month period, one month after the measures are published in the official journal of the European Union. 

Other measures taken include the imposition of ...

