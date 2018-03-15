ESMA brings down hammer on 'speculative' retail derivatives

Binary options, that offer a fixed payout depending on whether the underlying is in or out of the money, will be banned for the three month period, one month after the measures are published in the official journal of the European Union.Other measures taken include the imposition of ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.