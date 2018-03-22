Credit Suisse boosts China A-share research

Li Chen, previously an A-share strategist with the bank, has moved to its onshore China joint venture Credit Suisse Founder Securities (CSFS) as chief strategist for A-share coverage, according to a Thursday statement.Herman Chan Hiu Chun also joined CSFS’s research department as executive director and head ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.