ESMA sheds light on 'package' rules

The clarification explains the treatment of investment “packages”, where more than one instrument is traded at the same time, and priced together as a package. This offering allows for bespoke exposure or hedging.Market participants and national supervisors in Europe have contacted ESMA to express concern over how ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.