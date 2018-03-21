Watermark
ESMA sheds light on 'package' rules

The European Securities and Markets Authority on Wednesday clarified an important section of transparency regulation MiFIR that makes counterparties trade certain derivatives on specified trading venues.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 21 Mar 2018

The clarification explains the treatment of investment “packages”, where more than one instrument is traded at the same time, and priced together as a package. This offering allows for bespoke exposure or hedging.

Market participants and national supervisors in Europe have contacted ESMA to express concern over how ...

