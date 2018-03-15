Watermark
Ahold checks out again as it becomes a frequent issuer

Dutch supermarket operator Ahold Delhaize is becoming a frequent issuer, as it sold a dual tranche deal this week, six months after its return to the market from a five year absence.

  By Nigel Owen
  07:30 PM
In September, Ahold sold a €750m seven year deal at 50bp over mid-swaps, which was the first deal since the merger of Ahold and Delhaize in June 2015. Delhaize issued €400m in September 2011 and November 2012, ...

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 JPMorgan 32,079.74 134 6.96%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 28,964.66 127 6.29%
3 Barclays 23,990.49 81 5.21%
4 Citi 22,776.55 137 4.94%
5 Goldman Sachs 20,719.42 80 4.50%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 BNP Paribas 7,772.38 31 10.09%
2 UniCredit 5,481.32 22 7.12%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,017.70 22 6.51%
4 Deutsche Bank 4,918.97 22 6.39%
5 HSBC 4,845.53 27 6.29%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
1 BNP Paribas 988.56 10 7.34%
2 Goldman Sachs 876.95 8 6.51%
3 Morgan Stanley 852.66 5 6.33%
4 Credit Suisse 706.45 8 5.25%
5 JPMorgan 638.84 7 4.74%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 JPMorgan 6,662.60 49 9.51%
2 Citi 5,842.71 46 8.34%
3 Credit Suisse 5,418.24 37 7.74%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,764.20 41 6.80%
5 Barclays 4,662.19 29 6.66%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 BNP Paribas 7,376.06 29 7.73%
2 HSBC 5,212.33 29 5.46%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,198.20 22 5.45%
4 Deutsche Bank 4,974.75 23 5.21%
5 JPMorgan 4,928.33 19 5.16%