Xinhua Education kicks off IPO pipeline for sector in HK

The trade comprises 400m primary shares, or 25% of the issuer’s enlarged equity capital. The stock is being marketed at HK$2.83 to HK$3.69 each, which will raise between HK$1.1bn and HK$1.5bn.
Sole sponsor Macquarie is working with ABC International and CMB International as bookrunners.The leads signed ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.