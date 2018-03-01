Dollar AT1 volume to come under pressure as PBoC clarifies terms

The 11-point notice on the central bank’s website, published last Tuesday, included encouraging financial institutions to issue new types of capital supplementary bonds with innovative loss absorption mechanisms, and explore issuance that expand their TLAC.Moody’s highlighted this week the PBoC’s official reference to TLAC, which signals that ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.