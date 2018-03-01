Loan buyers prepare for Unilever Spreads, Circet LBO feast

“The leveraged loan market had a decent pipeline of buyouts last year, but it wasn’t enough to meet demand so investors are still here for them,” said a leveraged finance lawyer in London.Merger and acquisition activity this year has gone some way to satisfying that demand, however. Moody’s ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.