Indonesia’s landmark green bond wakes up market

Indonesia’s green deal, paired with a $1.75bn conventional sukuk, marked the first time a sovereign issuer has sold a green bond in Asia, and only the fifth such transaction globally. Poland and France have both sold green bonds in euros, while Fiji and Nigeria issued local currency
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.