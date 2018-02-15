Watermark
Go to Asia edition

French regulator tightens net on cryptocurrency derivatives

The French financial markets regulator clamped down on cryptocurrency derivatives on Thursday, setting out tighter regulation and an advertising ban for the products.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 10:30 AM
The Autorité des Marchés Financiers took aim at binary options, contracts for difference and rolling spot forex products referencing cryptocurrency underlyings, all of which are typically available for retail consumption. Binary options provide fixed returns when an underlying moves in a desired way, while CFDs and rolling spot ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 68,771.53 237 8.65%
2 JPMorgan 57,085.92 227 7.18%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 50,865.00 167 6.39%
4 Barclays 47,895.96 139 6.02%
5 Deutsche Bank 42,753.64 160 5.37%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 9,359.72 13 13.34%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 7,508.63 11 10.70%
3 Goldman Sachs 5,773.27 11 8.23%
4 Citi 4,606.54 14 6.57%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 3,259.14 12 4.64%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 2,546.04 12 11.63%
2 JPMorgan 1,646.29 9 7.52%
3 Credit Suisse 1,641.59 6 7.50%
4 Deutsche Bank 1,465.10 11 6.69%
5 Citi 1,285.41 7 5.87%